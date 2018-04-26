Toronto firefighters responding to 3-alarm fire in Corktown neighbourhood

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the city’s downtown.

Emergency crews were called to a two-storey townhouse on Queen Street East near Sumach Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof and smoke has filled the nearby neighbourhood. Residents in the area were encouraged by fire officials to keep their windows closed due to smoke.

There is heavy smoke in the area of Queen Street and Sumach. Please stay clear of this area and keep windows closed if you live in the area @Toronto_Fire pic.twitter.com/2xT8DLmTYG — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 27, 2018

A TFS spokesperson told Global News approximately 20 fire trucks and 65 firefighters have responded to the fire.

The spokesperson said as of Thursday evening, there were no reports that anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Officials said a firefighter responding to the incident was treated for a leg injury.

Update: Queen St is currently closed in both directions from Power St to River St #GO749390^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 27, 2018

Toronto police said Queen Street East is closed between Power and River streets.

The TTC said 501 streetcars are diverting westbound on King Street East and Church Street and eastbound on Parliament Street, Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.

QUEEN ST EAST – Fire Operations continue for this 2 storey townhouse, incident upgraded to 3rd alarm, 1 #TorontoFire Fighter sustained a leg injury and is currently with @TorontoMedics pic.twitter.com/vN9O2CHQTU — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) April 27, 2018

501 Queen route diverting eastbound via Parliament, Dundas, Broadview, due to a fire investigation at Queen and Sumach. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) April 27, 2018