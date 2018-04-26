Toronto firefighters responding to 3-alarm fire in Corktown neighbourhood
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the city’s downtown.
Emergency crews were called to a two-storey townhouse on Queen Street East near Sumach Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof and smoke has filled the nearby neighbourhood. Residents in the area were encouraged by fire officials to keep their windows closed due to smoke.
A TFS spokesperson told Global News approximately 20 fire trucks and 65 firefighters have responded to the fire.
The spokesperson said as of Thursday evening, there were no reports that anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Officials said a firefighter responding to the incident was treated for a leg injury.
Toronto police said Queen Street East is closed between Power and River streets.
The TTC said 501 streetcars are diverting westbound on King Street East and Church Street and eastbound on Parliament Street, Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.