Regina police arrest two men after gun, ammunition and drugs found in stolen vehicle

Two men from Regina are facing numerous charges as the result of an investigation of a stolen vehicle.

Both men had numerous warrants outstanding, including evading police, possession of stolen property and firearms-related offences.

The arrests occurred after the police spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of 3rd Avenue and Albert Street, at roughly 7:35 p.m on April 25.

Officers verified the vehicle as stolen, and watched the two occupants of the vehicle enter a business in the 700-block of Albert Street.

Police were able to safely enter the business and take both suspects into custody, without incident.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun under the driver’s seat, and ammunition in the back seat. Officers then searched the men, and found cocaine, marijuana and a substance believed to be fentanyl, police said.

Further investigation resulted in numerous charges against both men.

Vaughan Wilbert Smoker, 32, and Dustin Martin Lyle Morin, 27, both of Regina, are facing charges of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, among many others.

Both men made their first court appearance on these charges at 2 p.m. on April 26.