Regina man faces drug charges after alleged gun threat in business parking lot

The Regina Police Service (RPS) charged a Regina man after an incident where a man allegedly threatened another man with what appeared to be a handgun.

On April 25 at about 12:18 p.m., several police units were sent to a business parking lot in the 2700-block of Avonhurst Drive after receiving reports of a potential firearm.

The information police had received in the call indicated that there were two men involved in a verbal dispute, and one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived. Officers had a description of the vehicle which was located a short time later parked in the 1200-block of McEachern Drive.

An investigation of the incident led to an arrest without incident of a 32-year-old man. Further investigation included a search, which led to the recovery of marijuana, scales and Canadian currency in various denominations.

No firearms, however, were located. The man was subsequently charged.

Rohan Pyne, 32, of Regina, is charged with possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Pyne will make his first court appearance on these charges at 9:30 a.m. on June 5.