RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths at Midale’s Midway Restaurant and Bar

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit South is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people at the Midway Restaurant and Bar in Midale, Sask.

Members from Weyburn and Estevan RCMP had arrived on scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. CT on Friday, April 19 after receiving a call about a suspicious death, which led to an investigation.

Aside from RCMP Major Crimes Unit South, Weyburn and Estevan RCMP, along with members of the Forensic Identification Section are also on scene assisting with the investigation.

Members will likely spend several hours at the scene conducting their forensic examination.

At this time, police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

The victims have not been identified.

The Major Crimes Unit has requested that if anyone has any information related to this incident, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.