Canada
April 20, 2018 1:55 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 5:57 pm

RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths at Midale’s Midway Restaurant and Bar

By Online Producer  Global News

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit South is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people at the Midway Restaurant and Bar in Midale, Sask.

The Canadian Press
A A

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit South is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people at the Midway Restaurant and Bar in Midale, Sask.

Members from Weyburn and Estevan RCMP had arrived on scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. CT on Friday, April 19 after receiving a call about a suspicious death, which led to an investigation.

Aside from RCMP Major Crimes Unit South, Weyburn and Estevan RCMP, along with members of the Forensic Identification Section are also on scene assisting with the investigation.

READ MORE: Body found northwest of Regina deemed non-suspicious by police

Members will likely spend several hours at the scene conducting their forensic examination.

At this time, police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

The victims have not been identified.

The Major Crimes Unit has requested that if anyone has any information related to this incident, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Business in Midale
Estevan
Increased police presence
Midale
RCMP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Saskatchewan
Suspicious Death
Weyburn

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News