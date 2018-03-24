Regina police lay charges in 2016 homicide

Following an extensive investigation, Regina police have laid charges in relation to the September 2016 murder of 19-year-old Mackenzie Parker Keshane.

On September 8, 2016 Keshane was found dead inside a home in the 1700 block of Montreal Street.

26-year-old Cody Michael Gordon and 26-year-old Jeremiah Theodore Stonechild are charged with first-degree murder.

Both Stonechild and Gordon will make their first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on March 26, at 9:30 a.m.

