March 24, 2018 9:07 pm
Updated: March 24, 2018 9:15 pm

Regina police lay charges in 2016 homicide

Regina police have laid charges in relation to 2016 homicide.

Following an extensive investigation, Regina police have laid charges in relation to the September 2016 murder of 19-year-old Mackenzie Parker Keshane.

On September 8, 2016 Keshane was found dead inside a home in the 1700 block of Montreal Street.

26-year-old Cody Michael Gordon and 26-year-old Jeremiah Theodore Stonechild are charged with first-degree murder.

Both Stonechild and Gordon will make their first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on March 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

