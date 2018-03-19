Canada
March 19, 2018 6:06 pm
Updated: March 19, 2018 6:25 pm

RCMP investigate sudden death near Highway 6 north of Regina

By Online Producer  Global News

White Butte RCMP are asking the public to avoid going near Highway #6 on a grid road north of Regina after receiving complaints of a sudden death.

Dave Parsons / Global News
The RCMP are currently investigating and warn that road detours may be in place in addition to an increased police presence.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Global News