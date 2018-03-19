RCMP investigate sudden death near Highway 6 north of Regina
A A
White Butte RCMP are asking the public to avoid going near Highway 6 on a grid road north of Regina after receiving complaints of a sudden death.
The RCMP are currently investigating and warn that road detours may be in place in addition to an increased police presence.
Police have not released any other information at this time.
Stay connected to Global News as the story develops.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.