Regina high school student arrested after bringing cap gun to school

On April 26, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) and staff at a Regina high school acted promptly to divert a potential weapons situation.

At 2:49 p.m., police received a report that a male student at a high school in the 5200-block of Rochdale Boulevard was believed to be in possession of a weapon at the school.

The student was acting in a non-threatening state, which means there was no altercation or disturbance in progress at the time.

In such situations, police and school staff execute a weapons protocol that is designed to prevent escalation of the current situation.

The weapon was confirmed to be a cap gun, and the student was arrested without incident and is now in police custody. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

At this time, there is no other information available, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Although the incident occurred just before 3 p.m., information was not released to Global News until 3:30 p.m. The RPS confirmed that this was the soonest opportunity to release the information as they now have the suspect in custody and details to share.

The instant use of social media by students can escalate the situation out of control, police said, and for this reason, there was no news release issued at the time of the original phone call.