Ombudsman calls on improved video preservation in Sask. correctional centres

Saskatchewan’s Ombudsman, Mary McFadyen, is calling on correctional facilities to improve how they manage security video.

McFayden said that a lack of video evidence interfered in two investigations. One was an excessive force case, the other an adult women being placed in a device called a wrap. The wrap is typically used in juvenile centres instead of adult facilities.

“It was not an approved use of physical restraint for a female adult. When we looked at facts and the circumstances it was appropriate to sue because restraint can be used if someone was going to self-harm or harm others,” MacFadyen said.

“But it has to be done appropriately. In this case we found it wasn’t done according to policy.”

MacFadyen added that the inmate was placed in the wrap longer than necessary and it was not properly videotaped. The video that was submitted as evidence did not have audio. The Ombudsman has submitted recommendations to improve video systems, which the ministry has accepted.

“If you’re using physical restraint, which is excessive in the circumstances, it needs to be properly recorded,” McFadyen said.

Ministery of Corrections and Policing spokesperson Drew Wilby said that overall the wrap is not to be used on adults, but White Birch Female Remand Unit will be an exception.

“White Birch is a unique circumstance in the sense that it is on the ground of the Paul Dojack Youth Centre, and there is not a restraint chair available at the facility, and most of the staff there have been trained in the use of the wrap,” Wilby said.

“It doesn’t match what we saw in the Ombudsman’s report that these restraints should not be used in adult facilities,” justice critic Nicole Sarauer said.

“The fact that the ministry’s response is to put a policy in place so that it can be used again is very concerning.”

In the other incident, MacFadyen said there were numerous instances of witness testimony, but video evidence was lacking. It’s corrections ministry policy to only keep video for 30 days in regular circumstances.

MacFadyen would like to see recordings, especially when there is use of force, kept for a “reasonable” period of time if the inmate complains to her office.

Wilby said that the ministry has looked at expanding the video holding time to 40 days, but it would come at a $250,000 cost annually. This would be necessary to purchase more digital storage space. Files are over-written past the 30 day mark unless otherwise flagged.

Wilby added that the incident in the report is an extenuating circumstance that is outside the norm.

“Right now, balancing the resources that we have available, we believe 30 days does meet the mark,” Wilby said.

Overall, corrections complaints going to the Ombudsman are down nine per cent from 2017 levels at 845. They are still 18 per cent higher than the average for the last five years.