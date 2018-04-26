Victoria police arrest man at gunpoint after he allegedly pulls knife in front of school

Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint on Thursday, after he allegedly pulled a knife outside a high school.

Police said they were called to Victoria High School at Gladstone Avenue and Fernwood Road just before 11 a.m.

A man had allegedly been using drugs on the school steps, and pulled a knife on one of the school teachers when he was confronted, according to police.

READ MORE: Widow of Victoria police officer who died after 30 years in unresponsive state hopes he finds ‘relief’

“The teacher wasn’t physically injured but you can imagine what it’s like having someone pull a knife on you,” said Victoria police spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

Osoko said the man left the school grounds and entered a nearby business before officers arrived.

Officers caught up with him as he was leaving the business. Osoko said the man refused to show his hands — and police drew their weapons when he reached behind his back.

READ MORE: Victoria police officers assaulted during separate incidents, one recovering from injuries

“He was actually quite verbally combative with officers and began reaching for something behind his back. That’s when officers drew their service pistols. It took several minutes, but they were able to finally de-escalate the incident,” Osoko said.

The man, who is known to police, was taken into custody without further incident, Osoko added.

No word yet on potential charges he may face.