City of Regina asks for feedback on priority snow route pilot program

This past winter, the City of Regina initiated a two-year pilot program testing snow routes along five kilometres of priority roads in the community.

Their goal over these two years is to measure the effectiveness of snow routes in the community, find out if they improved traffic flow, and allowed for quicker and more efficient snow plowing.

Now, the City of Regina is asking residents how the first year of the pilot program worked for them.

Whether residents live, travel, park, or have business on the route, the city is emphasizing the importance of providing feedback for planning purposes.

To provide your feedback, complete the short online survey any time between April 26 and May 7. The results of this survey will be used to evaluate the pilot project.