Regina announces snow route pilot project

The City of Regina is launching a new snow route program to help keep the street clear of snow.

Snow routes are intended to help improve traffic flow after a storm by expediting snow clear operations with a declared 24-hour parking ban along a designated routes.

This winter the city will test a five-kilometer route along Victoria Avenue, Winnipeg Street and College Avenue.

“This pilot project will help make winter operations safer and more efficient,” said Mayor Michael Fougere.

“Snow routes are used to improve traffic flow along the busiest roadways and allow for quicker and more consistent snow clearing, ultimately, reducing costs.”

READ MORE: City of Regina looking for public opinion on snow routes

Neighbourhood residents, businesses and other people interested in details of the pilot project are encouraged to attend an information session on October 5 and 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s located at 202 Winnipeg Street.

“With no vehicles in the parking lane, a more thorough snow clearing from curb-to-curb can be achieved, improving overall traffic flow,” explained Norman Kyle, Director of Roadways & Transportation.

“If the results of this pilot are positive, it will help determine if, and where, we implement routes in the future. Neighbourhood residents, businesses and local drivers will also be asked to provide feedback on the impact of the pilot project from their perspective.”

Below are some of the highlights of the pilot project:

Signs will be installed along the route to help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. These signs are easily identified with a blue background and a white snowflake.

Snow routes are declared a minimum of eight hours before the 24-hour parking ban is in effect and will be issued at 3 p.m. the day prior. The parking ban will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m.

Neighbourhood residents can choose to be notified that a snow route has been declared by email, through facebook or twitter or by following the website. Residents can sign up now at Regina.ca/snowroutes.

Neighbourhood residents and businesses along will receive detailed information by letter and if they have any questions they should call the city at 306-777-7000.