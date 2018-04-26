City to see traffic delays as several new projects begin this weekend

The City of Ottawa announced a series of road closures and reductions that are set to begin this weekend.

• Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed between Second Avenue and Fifth Avenue from 7 a.m. April 28 to 6 a.m. April 30 and overnight from April 30 until May 12, between 7 p.m and 6 a.m. There will be no access to and from roads connecting with Queen Elizabeth Drive between the closure. Southbound traffic will be able to exit Queen Elizabeth Drive at Second Avenue. Traffic travelling northbound will be able to access Queen Elizabeth Drive from First Avenue. The closure is required for ongoing water main replacement in connection with the future Rideau Canal Crossing.

READ MORE: Brockville motorcyclist, 16, clocked at nearly 200 km/h on Hwy. 401: OPP

• The Pretoria Bridge, connecting Queen Elizabeth Drive with Colonel By Drive, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, April 29, from 6 a.m to 2 p.m., for spring maintenance work. Cyclist and pedestrian traffic will still be able to use the bridge but may experience some delays as work is completed on various sections.

• Prince of Wales Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction, between Deakin Street and Blazer Avenue beginning Monday, April 30 until late June. The lane reductions are required to accommodate the roadway rehabilitation work.

• Old Montreal Road will be closed between Cox Country Road and Famille-Laporte Avenue from Friday, April 27 to Thursday, May 17. Access for local residents and OC Transpo will be maintained. The closure is required to allow for the installation of water and sanitary sewers across old Montreal Road.

• Roads will be closed for the MS Walk on Sunday, April 29, from 8 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m. The walk will begin at Eglantine Driveway near Tunney’s Pasture Driveway, travel along Goldenrod Driveway, Parkdale Avenue and Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway to Island Park Drive. The walk will return along the same route. Additional road or lane closures include Wellington Street between Booth Street and Vimy Place, Parkdale Avenue between Burnside Avenue and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway between Vimy Place and Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway eastbound exit to Parkdale Avenue.

Signed detours will be in place for the duration of the closures.

READ MORE: From broom closet to detached home: What millennials can afford across Canada