Saskatchewan Community Literacy Fund accepting proposals for not-for-profit funding

The Ministry of Education announced on April 26 that they are now accepting proposals for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Community Literacy Fund (SCLF).

The SCLF provides funding for Saskatchewan not-for-profit organizations to enable them to develop and deliver new family and community literacy projects that contribute to enhancing community and family literacy.

“These funds allow communities to respond to identified family or community literacy challenges in our province,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “They support community-based initiatives targeted at improving literacy rates and offering everyone the opportunity to get an education, gain skills and participate in the Saskatchewan economy.”

The government of Saskatchewan will provide up to $400,000 for the Saskatchewan Community Literacy Fund in 2018-19.

Projects that receive funding may be anywhere between three months and one year in length.

Qualifying projects may receive up to $50,000 in funding. Preference for funding will be given to projects that aren’t available anywhere else in the community, and those that focus on the literacy needs of Indigenous and/or Métis people, newcomers, people with intellectual and/or physical challenges, young and/or single parents, youth, low-income families or rural communities.

The following types of registered, not-for-profit organizations are eligible:

literacy organizations and public libraries;

First Nation communities, bands, Tribal Councils and organizations;

Métis communities and organizations;

early learning and child-care centres;

immigrant-serving agencies and cultural organizations;

school divisions;

First Nations education authorities;

Post-secondary institutions, including regional colleges.

Applicants are required to submit the complete application package by emailing the Saskatchewan Literacy Network at saskliteracy@saskliteracy.ca no later than Thursday, May 24.

All proposals received by the deadline will be reviewed by a selection committee to select those that closely meets the criteria to receive SCLF funding.

The 2018-19 SCLF guidelines and application forms are available here.