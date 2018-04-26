West Van senior lost nearly $1M after phone scam involving fake police chief
A West Vancouver senior has lost more than $800,000 after she was told her credit card had been compromised.
“A really devastating personal and financial circumstance,” Cst. Jeff Palmer with West Vancouver police said.
READ MORE: Fraudsters play 2 seniors against each other in new twist on CRA scam
The scam artists, which included a fake Vancouver police chief, told the victim they were investigating her case. She was also told she needed to move her savings to a bank in another country for safe-keeping.
WATCH: Global News coverage of scams across B.C.
“Fortunately there is family around,” Palmer said. “Our victim services program is working with the family and attempting to provide emotional support.”
The department is now working with Toronto police, where five other victims were reportedly targeted in scams that totalled $5-million.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.