West Van senior lost nearly $1M after phone scam involving fake police chief

A West Vancouver senior has lost more than $800,000 after she was told her credit card had been compromised.

“A really devastating personal and financial circumstance,” Cst. Jeff Palmer with West Vancouver police said.

The scam artists, which included a fake Vancouver police chief, told the victim they were investigating her case. She was also told she needed to move her savings to a bank in another country for safe-keeping.

“Fortunately there is family around,” Palmer said. “Our victim services program is working with the family and attempting to provide emotional support.”

The department is now working with Toronto police, where five other victims were reportedly targeted in scams that totalled $5-million.