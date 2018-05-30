Ontario election 2018: Milton riding

Voters in Milton head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Indira Naidoo-Harris (incumbent)

PC: Parm Gill

NDP: Brendan Smyth

Green: Eleanor Hayward

Geography

The voting district consists of Milton and small portion of the northern area of Burlington. The area is home to 123,320 residents.

History

The Milton district was once a portion of the former Halton riding which was split up into several voting districts in the region including Milton, Oakville North—Burlington, Burlington, Mississauga—Streetsville and Mississauga—Erin Mills. The Progressive Conservatives had held the riding since 1943 before Liberal Indira Naidoo-Harris was elected in 2014.