Ontario election 2018: Milton riding
Voters in Milton head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Indira Naidoo-Harris (incumbent)
PC: Parm Gill
NDP: Brendan Smyth
Green: Eleanor Hayward
Geography
The voting district consists of Milton and small portion of the northern area of Burlington. The area is home to 123,320 residents.
History
The Milton district was once a portion of the former Halton riding which was split up into several voting districts in the region including Milton, Oakville North—Burlington, Burlington, Mississauga—Streetsville and Mississauga—Erin Mills. The Progressive Conservatives had held the riding since 1943 before Liberal Indira Naidoo-Harris was elected in 2014.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.