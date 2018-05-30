Ontario election 2018: Markham—Stouffville riding

Voters in Markham—Stouffville head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Helena Jaczek

PC: Paul Calandra

NDP: Kingsley Kwok

Green: Jose Etcheverry

Geography

The riding is made up of parts of Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville in York Region. It’s rough boundaries are Highway 404 on the west, Davis Drive on the north, York Durham Line on the east, and Steeles Avenue East, the Rouge River, Highway 407, McCowan Road, 16th Avenue, Highway 48 and north of 19th Avenue on the south.

History

The riding of Markham–Stouffville was created after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Markham–Stouffville is made up of the eastern parts of the old Oak Ridges—Markham and Markham—Unionville ridings. Helena Jaczek, who most recently served as the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, is currently the MPP for Oak Ridges—Markham. She was first elected provincially in 2007 and is seeking her fourth term in the Ontario legislature.