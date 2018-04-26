Reports of gunfire in southeast Edmonton prompts search for minivan

Police are investigating a weapons complaint in southeast Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Investigators say it happened at around 10 a.m. near 32 Avenue and 33A Street in the Silverberry neighbourhood.

Witnesses told police they heard several shots and saw a dark minivan driving away from the scene heading south on Silverberry Road.

Investigators say the van may have been hit by gunfire and could have bullet holes visible.

Police did not provide any details about the suspects.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.