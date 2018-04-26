Two people sent to hospital after car crashes into dump truck
Police confirm two people were sent to hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into a dump truck.
Officers say the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Elmhurst Road.
Both the driver and passenger of the car were originally sent to hospital in critical condition but have since been improved to unstable.
Police are currently on scene and say Grant and Elmhurst will be closed for most of the morning.
