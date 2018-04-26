Canada
Man and woman in their 20s identified as victims of fatal Hwy 103 crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 near exit 5 in Upper Tantallon on Wednesday has claimed two lives.

A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been identified as the victims of a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 on Wednesday.

Halifax District RCMP say the collision happened at 4:19 p.m. in the outbound direction near exit 5.

It appears a 2012 Dodge Ram truck rolled over and two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The Halifax man and Cole Habour woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man from Dartmouth was transported to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP say the truck’s driver, an 18-year-old woman from Dartmouth, was treated in hospital and later released.

The section of highway was closed until 1 a.m. Thursday as an RCMP collision analyst collected evidence. Police say their investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

