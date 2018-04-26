Condolences pour in for rugby player killed in N.S. highway crash

Condolences are pouring in over social media for a Nova Scotia rugby player who died in a single-vehicle rollover along a Nova Scotia highway on Wednesday.

In a statement on their Facebook page Thursday morning, the Dartmouth Rugby Pigdogs RFC said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our members, Liv Colley.

The statement says Colley played for the Pigdogs for three years.

“Her passion and enthusiasm for the sport of rugby was unprecedented,” the post reads. “We will miss your courageous smile.”

Halifax District RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Halifax and 21-year-old woman from Cole Harbour died after the truck they were travelling in rolled over near exit 5 along Highway 103.

Police say they were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old Darmouth man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The RCMP say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was treated in hospital and released.

Dartmouth Rugby Pigdogs RFC has invited rugby club members to Doolittle’s Thursday night to celebrate Liv Colley’s journey and life.