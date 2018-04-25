Single-vehicle collision closes portion of Highway 103, two confirmed dead
A A
A single-vehicle collision has killed two people and closed a large portion of Highway 103 in the area of Tantallon, N.S.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday and police say they have closed Exit 5 outbound on Highway 103.
READ MORE: Woman riding in antique car killed in N.S. highway crash
Police say a third person has sustained serious injuries and another received non-life-threatening injuries.
LifeFlight was dispatched to the scene of the crash.
RCMP say they expect portions of the road to remain closed for at least the next several hours.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.