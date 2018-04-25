Single-vehicle collision closes portion of Highway 103, two confirmed dead

A single-vehicle collision has killed two people and closed a large portion of Highway 103 in the area of Tantallon, N.S.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday and police say they have closed Exit 5 outbound on Highway 103.

Police say a third person has sustained serious injuries and another received non-life-threatening injuries.

LifeFlight was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

RCMP say they expect portions of the road to remain closed for at least the next several hours.

More to come…