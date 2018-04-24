Woman riding in antique car killed in N.S. highway crash

RCMP say a woman has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Upper Economy, N.S.

The accident happened on Monday just before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, an antique car travelling east swerved and struck a pickup truck that had been travelling in the opposite direction.

The female passenger of the antique car was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. RCMP say the 53-year-old woman was from Londonderry in Colchester County.

The driver of the antique car was transported to hospital by LifeFlight with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since re-opened. Police say their investigation into the crash continues.