Nova Scotia RCMP on scene at serious crash on Highway 2

Nova Scotia RCMP are at the scene of a serious crash on Highway 2 near Upper Economy, N.S.

The Mounties say they arrived on scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, to find that two vehicles had collided while they were travelling in opposite directions.

READ MORE: Man shot at Dartmouth shopping plaza suffers life-threatening injuries

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fire services from Bass River and Economy also responded to the scene while EHS and Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal are assisting.

A portion of Highway 2 near Brown Road will remain closed until approximately 11 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 rifles among items stolen in string of break and enters outside Halifax

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on scene and police say their investigation is ongoing.