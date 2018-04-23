Canada
April 23, 2018 7:02 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP on scene at serious crash on Highway 2

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP responded to a collision between two vehicles on Highway 2 in Upper Economy, N.S.

Global News file photo
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP are at the scene of a serious crash on Highway 2 near Upper Economy, N.S.

The Mounties say they arrived on scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, to find that two vehicles had collided while they were travelling in opposite directions.

READ MORE: Man shot at Dartmouth shopping plaza suffers life-threatening injuries

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fire services from Bass River and Economy also responded to the scene while EHS and Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal are assisting.

A portion of Highway 2 near Brown Road will remain closed until approximately 11 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 rifles among items stolen in string of break and enters outside Halifax

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on scene and police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Collision
Crash
EHS
Highway 2
Highway 2 Crash
HWY 2 Crash
Mounties
Nova Scotia
RCMP
Serious Injuries
Upper Economy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News