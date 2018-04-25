Charges dropped against part-owner of Edmonton trucking company accused of hauling overweight loads

All charges have been dropped against the part-owner of an Edmonton trucking company that was potentially facing millions of dollars in fines for allegedly transporting overweight loads of soil.

Following a 2015 investigation by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) looking into trucks allegedly overhauling loads to a west Edmonton waste management facility, a part owner of A B Gill Trucking Ltd. was charged with over 1,900 offences in November of that year.

The offences Avtar Gill was accused of committing revolved around hauling oversized loads of waste soil to a waste management facility on Yellowhead Trail and 170 Street over a one-month period. The offences carried fines of more than $3 million.

READ MORE: Edmonton trucking company facing fines related to soil transportation

Watch below: On Nov. 20, 2015, Erin Chalmers reported on an Edmonton trucking company facing hefty fines after being accused of operating overweight vehicles.

The Crown later amended the charges to name the company but A B Gill Trucking Ltd. appealed the move and the Court of Appeal of Alberta sided with the company in a decision last week. A judge ordered a new trial for Avtar Gill but earlier this week, the Crown withdrew all charges against Gill.

“Both A B Gill Trucking and Mr.Gill are pleased with the outcome and look forward to continuing to serve their customers and clients in the Edmonton area,” the company said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

EPS says it monitors the weight of loads being carried by trucks because overweight vehicles take longer to slow down when brakes are applied and the overloaded trucks are destructive to city roads.