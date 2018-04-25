Her fare card didn’t work. Security kicked her off the NightBus at 3 a.m.

TransLink is apologizing after a Vancouver woman says a transit security officer kicked her off a NightBus when her monthly pass wouldn’t work, even though she tried to prove she had purchased one.

It happened to Global News Radio anchor Bailey Nicholson around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, at Kingsway and Main Street.

READ MORE: Young woman experiences Vancouver bus fare nightmare

“I tapped my Compass Card and it beeped red and it was saying insufficient funds,” she explained.



Story continues below I'd like to give a personal shout out to the Transit officer who kicked me off a night bus at 2:45am and said he didn't care if I had to walk home because my compass card wasn't working despite the fact that I have a month pass and offered to show the receipt 👌 — Bailey Nicholson (@bnicholsonCKNW) April 25, 2018

But despite offering to find a receipt for the card, Nicholson said she was denied.

“He said ‘no it doesn’t matter, it’s coming up on the screen that you don’t have money on the card, you’re going to need to pay the $2.85’,” she said.

“I said, ‘You don’t care if I have to walk home?’ and he says, ‘Nope’.”

Nicholson said she explained that there was nowhere open at that hour to attempt to reload the card, but that the officer wouldn’t budge.

READ MORE: TransLink could offer 24-hour SkyTrain service, but there’s a catch: official

“I’m just so shocked by that because I feel like the reason we have these night buses is because people can get home.”

Instead, she said, she exited the bus and took a cab home.

An update for those interested: I've had officials w/TransLink apologize to me & say that policy is really clear about making sure people get home at that hour even if they don't have fare. Man who refused me was transit security, not police. Investigation continues on their end. — Bailey Nicholson (@bnicholsonCKNW) April 25, 2018

TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said even if the card was empty, Nicholson should have been given a ride home.

“Getting our customers home safely is priority number one, especially with a service like the NightBus,” she said.

“It is not our policy to remove our customers from NightBus when they don’t have sufficient fare.”

Drews said, TransLink is investigating and will be talking to security employees about NightBus policy.