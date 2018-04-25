Weekend fundraiser to support search for missing Okanagan women

The community of Enderby is coming together once again in support of the search for four women who went missing in the north Okanagan and Shuswap region.

Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and Caitlin Potts all disappeared within an 18-month span between 2016 and 2017.

A group of north Okanagan residents led by missing women’s advocate Jody Leon have committed to keep the search going.

On Saturday, a silent auction and bake sale will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre on Old Vernon Road in Enderby.

Money raised will provide the drone search team with additional equipment for another search being planned for this summer.

“The plan is to start the search with all the families together and do a multiple person search for the women that remain missing in the area,” Leon said.

A fifth woman, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, went missing from Vernon on May 29, 2017.

Her remains were found on a rural property on Salmon River Road in the north Okanagan in October of 2017.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born in 1980, was living on the property, which is owned by his parents.

He is facing several charges for alleged crimes against sex workers, both in the Okanagan and the lower mainland.