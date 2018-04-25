Edmonton Valley Line west extension stops and stations named

The names for the future west leg of the Valley Line LRT’s 14 stops and two stations have been determined.

The city’s Naming Committee made the final decision on the names and said they were chosen primarily based on location to make the line user-friendly for passengers.

One of the downtown stops on 102 Avenue is named after Alex Decoteau, who became Canada’s first Indigenous police officer when he joined the Edmonton Police Service in 1911.

The Yards/116 Street stop is a historic reference to the downtown CN Rail Yards that had operated along the stretch of land where Oliver Square and MacEwan University now sit.

The Naming Committee approves names for facilities, new neighbourhoods, parks and roads. The names for the LRT stops and stations were done with the input of city administration and with consultation from citizen working groups.

Last month, a city report revealed the cost of the western leg of the Valley Line jumped by about $440 million, from $1.8 billion to $2.24 billion. The increased price tag is due to design changes at a couple of key intersections, as well as a larger park-and-ride facility at the Lewis Estates stop at the end of the line.

In late March, city council voted in favour of having the line built with at-grade tracks at the intersection of 149 Street and Stony Plain Road. City planners had recommended a vehicle underpass at the intersection at a cost of $160 million.

Councillors did approve to have the LRT tracks elevated over 87 Avenue, from 170 Street to past 178 Street, as the route passes West Edmonton Mall.

The 14-kilometre Valley Line West extension is the second stage of the 27-kilometre Valley Line LRT that will operate between Mill Woods and Lewis Estates in the west end.

The city said the west extension could be ready for procurement by the end of the year.

Here’s a full list of the names: