Methyl alcohol leaks from tanker at Saskatoon truck stop
A small amount of methyl alcohol leaked from a tanker at north end Saskatoon truck stop early Wednesday morning.
A Saskatoon Fire Department spokesperson said alcohol spilled from some pinholes in the tanker parked at the Husky on Marquis Drive, but it was a not a large amount
The fire department has set up a hot zone in the area as methyl alcohol is flammable.
Crews are planning on transferring the methyl alcohol to another tanker.
There are no reports of any injuries.
