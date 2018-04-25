Methyl alcohol leaks from tanker at Saskatoon truck stop

A small amount of methyl alcohol leaked from a tanker at north end Saskatoon truck stop early Wednesday morning.

A Saskatoon Fire Department spokesperson said alcohol spilled from some pinholes in the tanker parked at the Husky on Marquis Drive, but it was a not a large amount

The fire department has set up a hot zone in the area as methyl alcohol is flammable.

Crews are planning on transferring the methyl alcohol to another tanker.

There are no reports of any injuries.