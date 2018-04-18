Major structure fire in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters are on the scene of a major structure fire.
Crews were called to the building under construction on Lorne Avenue by Circle Drive South just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Workers told Global News they building is supposed to be a new Sandman Hotel.
They said they were pouring concrete overnight on the ground floor when they discovered smoke.
At least two explosions were heard from the top floor as crews fought the blaze.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
There are a number of traffic restrictions in place as firefighters battle the blaze:
- Lorne Avenue and Melville Street closed to northbound traffic;
- Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive closed to southbound traffic; and
- Circle Drive off ramp to Lorne Avenue for westbound traffic is closed.
Police said the restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.
More to come as this story develops.
