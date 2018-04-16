Crews battle blaze at Prince Albert airport

A hangar at the Prince Albert Municipal Airport was gutted by fire late Sunday evening.

The Prince Albert Fire Department responded to the blaze at an aircraft hangar at 11:24 p.m. CT.

Officials said there were two fixed-wing planes and two helicopters in the hangar at the time of the fire.

“The fire rapidly progressed to the point that an interior attack was not possible,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Crews mounted a defensive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.”

Parts of the hangar began to collapse due to the blaze, and crews remained on scene handling hot spots as of 7 a.m. Monday.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and there is no word on a cause or cost of damages; officials expect investigators to arrive on scene later today.

Reports indicate the hanger belongs to Transwest Air.

