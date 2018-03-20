Canada
March 20, 2018 10:13 am

Fire destroys farm structure near Osler, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A farm structure near Osler was destroyed by fire late Monday evening.

Warman Fire Rescue / Facebook
Damage is estimated at $1.8 million after a fire at a large farm structure near Osler, Sask.

The fire happened late Monday evening.

Crews from four fire departments – Osler, Warman, Martensville and Dalmeny – were called to fight the blaze.

Firefighters said the fire was burning through the roof when they arrived and the structure was a total loss.

Crew were able to save the adjacent buildings and bales.

Firefighters battle a farm structure blaze near Osler, Sask.

Warman Fire Rescue / Facebook

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

