Fire destroys farm structure near Osler, Sask.

Damage is estimated at $1.8 million after a fire at a large farm structure near Osler, Sask.
The fire happened late Monday evening.
Crews from four fire departments – Osler, Warman, Martensville and Dalmeny – were called to fight the blaze.
Firefighters said the fire was burning through the roof when they arrived and the structure was a total loss.
Crew were able to save the adjacent buildings and bales.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
