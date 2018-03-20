Fire destroys farm structure near Osler, Sask.

Damage is estimated at $1.8 million after a fire at a large farm structure near Osler, Sask.

The fire happened late Monday evening.

Crews from four fire departments – Osler, Warman, Martensville and Dalmeny – were called to fight the blaze.

Firefighters said the fire was burning through the roof when they arrived and the structure was a total loss.

Crew were able to save the adjacent buildings and bales.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.