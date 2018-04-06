Saskatoon house fire caused by children playing with lighter

An early morning house fire in Saskatoon that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage was caused by children playing with a lighter.

Firefighters were called to 3339 Fairlight Dr. at around 2:30 a.m. CT Friday for reports of heavy smoke and flame coming from the rear of the house.

An exterior attack was started and rescue crews entered the home to ensure everyone had made it out.

The fire was brought under control in 35 minutes.

A girl was checked for smoke inhalation but did not need hospitalization.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator said the fire started in a closet where children were playing with a lighter.