Careless disposal of smoking materials cause of Silverwood Heights house fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department says an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at a house fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

A 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday reported fire coming from the back of a home at 307 Nordstrum Rd.

The first crew arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the bi-level home in Silverwood Heights.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside to prevent fire extension while a second crew simultaneously confirmed no one was inside the home.

The fire was put out once crews gained access to the attic.

A fire department investigator deemed the cause of the blaze to be “accidental” in nature.

No injuries were reported.