March 13, 2018 9:43 am

Saskatoon firefighters deal with 2 fires

The cause of the semi fire was determined to be electrical and damage is estimated at $125,000.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
Saskatoon firefighters had to deal with two separate fires within the space of several hours on Monday.

The first call came in over the noon hour when a 911 caller reported a fire in a basement laundry room in a house on Langevin Crescent.

Crews said they did not see any smoke or flame when they arrived but encountered thick smoke when the entered the home.

The fire was located in the laundry room and quickly brought under control.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the cause to be storage being placed too close to the heating element on the hot water tank.

Damage is estimated at $130,000.

Damage is estimated at $130,000 in a fire at a home on Langevin Crescent.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

The second call came in at around 8:30 p.m. CT in the 200-block of Marquis Drive West when a semi-tractor was reported to be on fire.

Firefighters said they found a semi engulfed in flamed when they arrived.

Crews said they protected exposures and brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical and damage is estimated at $125,000.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

