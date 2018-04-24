Canada
No structures damaged in brush fire south of Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Firefighters spent several hours battling a brush fire on April 23, 2018 south of Saskatoon.

Firefighters spent several hours battling a brush fire south of Saskatoon that threatened three homes.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. Monday of the fire near Highway 60.

One fire engine, a water tanker and a brush truck were initially sent out by the Saskatoon Fire Department and another water tanker and a brush truck were called out after the first crews arrived.

One home west of the fire was initially threatened and two more homes were threatened as the fire progressed south, driven by 24 km/h wind that gusted up to 37 km/h.

Volunteer firefighters from the Merrill Moon Lake area assisted city crews and no structures were damaged.

The blaze travelled over three properties before being brought under control two hours later, burning between 80 and 100 acres.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

Global News