Hurricanes cut Broncos’ series lead to 2-1 with 5-1 win

A hat-trick courtesy of Brad Morrison helped propel the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 5-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos at the Enmax Centre on Tuesday night.

Morrison scored the game-winning goal on a power play late in the second period and added two more in the third.

Rookie forward Dylan Cozens also found the scoresheet with two goals in the game.

Hurricanes goalie Logan Flodell stopped 23 of 24 shots, giving up just one goal to Broncos forward Andrew Fyten late in the second period.

After dropping the first two games in Swift Current, Lethbridge now trails the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final 2-1.

The Hurricanes are a perfect 7-0 on home ice in the 2018 WHL Playoffs.

Lethbridge will have an opportunity to tie the series on Wednesday night.

More coming.