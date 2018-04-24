Traffic
April 24, 2018 9:28 pm

Crash between car and semi-truck near Three Hills leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Web Producer  Global News

Alberta RCMP vehicle.

File/Global News
A A

One person was killed in a collision involving a car and a semi-truck in the intersection of two Alberta highways Tuesday afternoon.

Three Hills RCMP were called to Highway 583 and Highway 21 at around 2:30 p.m.

A car with two people inside was struck on the driver’s side by a truck, RCMP said.

The 95-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. A 96-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt, RCMP said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the passenger car had entered into the intersection from Highway 583 after the stop sign to make a left (northbound) turn onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the southbound semi,” police said in a news release.

A collision reconstructionist has been on scene for several hours as RCMP investigate.

The intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 583 was still closed to traffic at 7 p.m. Tuesday. RCMP did not give a timeline for when the road might be open again.

Three Hills is located about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta highway 21
alberta highway 583
Alberta RCMP
Alberta traffic
Fatal Collision
Three Hills
Three Hills RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News