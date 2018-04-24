Crash between car and semi-truck near Three Hills leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was killed in a collision involving a car and a semi-truck in the intersection of two Alberta highways Tuesday afternoon.

Three Hills RCMP were called to Highway 583 and Highway 21 at around 2:30 p.m.

A car with two people inside was struck on the driver’s side by a truck, RCMP said.

The 95-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. A 96-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt, RCMP said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the passenger car had entered into the intersection from Highway 583 after the stop sign to make a left (northbound) turn onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the southbound semi,” police said in a news release.

A collision reconstructionist has been on scene for several hours as RCMP investigate.

The intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 583 was still closed to traffic at 7 p.m. Tuesday. RCMP did not give a timeline for when the road might be open again.

Three Hills is located about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.