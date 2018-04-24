Corus Radio named official partner of 2018 Grey Cup Festival

On Tuesday, Corus Entertainment‘s four Edmonton radio stations — 630 CHED, CISN Country 103.9, 92.5 Fresh Radio and iNews880 — were named the official radio partners of the 2018 Grey Cup Festival.

“We’re thrilled to be able to call ourselves the official radio station of the Grey Cup Festival and we can’t wait for November,” said 630 CHED program director Syd Smith after the announcement.

The festival runs Nov. 21-24, and has moved to Jasper Avenue, between 96 Street and 99 Street. Back by popular demand is the zipline into the river valley, and the festival will also include a ski hill and tube slide as well.

READ MORE: Edmonton Grey Cup organizers release details on 3 attractions

“We’re creating all these attraction-based things to come do at the festival, and some of the things that we’ve always had in the past, like the mini field and the 20,000 square foot family tent, and those kinds of things, are all going to be there,” said Grey Cup 2018 executive director Duane Vienneau.

“We’re trying to make it bigger and better than ever before and just make Edmontonians proud.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Commonwealth Stadium and the 70th year of play for the Edmonton Eskimos. That makes it the perfect year for Edmonton to host the Grey Cup, according to Grey Cup 2018 co-chair Len Rhodes.

READ MORE: Edmonton prepares for the 2018 Grey Cup

“The last time we hosted, there was just one missing ingredient — we need to be in the game and we need to win it.”

About 1,000 volunteers will be needed to make the festival happen and information on how to sign up can be found on the festival’s website.