Calgary Zoo president dines on caribou pellets after losing Grey Cup bet

The Calgary Zoo made good on its bet with the Toronto Zoo following the Stampeders’ Sunday evening loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the biggest CFL game of the year and posted the proof in a video on Twitter.

Zoo president and CEO Dr. Clement Lanthier had promised to dine on caribou pellets if Calgary’s team should lose to the Argonauts in the Grey Cup matchup. He followed through on that promise two days after the Stamps’ heartbreaking 27-24 loss in the championship game.

READ MORE: Grey Cup wager between Calgary and Toronto zoos dishes up caribou food

The zoo posted video of Lanthier chowing down on the pellets on Tuesday afternoon. They were served on a bed of lettuce with the zoo’s in-house chili and accompanied by a glass of red wine.

“Here I am, with a little touch of class, tasting caribou pellets,” Lanthier said in the video.

“Very good,” he added. “With a little bit of red wine, that will be awesome.”

Lanthier said he would also be wearing an Argos jersey at his next board meeting, which was also part of the wager.

The zoo had said last week they were confident the Calgary Stampeders would win the Grey Cup, even questioning the prediction of one of the pandas, which is set to arrive in Calgary in 2018.

Da Mao predicted the Argonauts would win the Grey Cup when he chose to eat from a cardboard football marked with Toronto’s logo instead of the one marked with the Stampeder horse.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi also made good on his bet with Toronto Mayor John Tory following Sunday’s game.

WATCH BELOW: Mayor Naheed Nenshi reads poem written by Toronto Mayor John Tory after losing Grey Cup bet

READ MORE: Mayors Tory and Nenshi tease each other on Twitter ahead of Grey Cup

Nenshi read a poem written by Tory in council chambers and sported an Argonauts jersey to Monday’s council meeting.