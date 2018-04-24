N.S. Public Health urges residents to be wary of ticks as temperatures increase

Nova Scotia’s chief public health officer says you should keep your eye out for ticks as the weather warms up.

Dr. Robert Strang says it’s important to enjoy the outdoors, but it should be done safely. He says just as you protect yourself from the sun, you should also protect yourself from ticks.

“Even though ticks can be around for most of the year, the risk can increase as the days become warmer,” Dr. Strang says.

There are several places where ticks live, including the woods, shrubs and long grass. They can also carry viruses like Lyme disease.

Dr. Strang says it’s important to prepare yourself before enjoying the milder temperatures.

“We really recommend that you wear long clothing, long pants, tuck the pants into the socks … and one of the most important things, once you come inside at the end of the day, is doing a tick check,” Dr. Strang says.

Those tick checks can be done by taking a shower and checking your body for anything out of the norm. Dr. Strang says it’s important to check around ears, behind knees, in the hair, between the legs and in the groin area, and around the waist.

“Ticks have to be on the body for 24 to 36 hours to be able to transmit a disease like Lyme disease, so taking the preventative steps and doing a tick check every day are very important in preventing any kind of tick-born disease,” he says.

If you do notice a tick bite, Dr. Strang says it’s important to immediately contact a primary care provider.