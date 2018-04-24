Purolator to hire 85 employees in Dieppe over the next 5 years

Purolator is expanding and creating 85 new jobs over the next five years with the expansion of it’s Business Services Centre in Dieppe.

As e-commerce continues to grow, officials with the company say more employees are needed to schedule appointments, track orders and deal with complaints,

“That’s both business-to-business e-commerce, which is our core strength. as well as business-to-consumer e-commerce, which is certainly the fastest growing area with online shopping and residential deliveries increasing,” explains Ken Johnston, vice-president of Purolator’s human resources department.

The New Brunswick government is supporting the project by providing payroll rebates. The company is eligible for an investment of up to $560,000 from Opportunities NB, a Crown corporation that attracts and supports new and existing business.

“These are major businesses, there’s no doubt about it, but that means they have choices. They have other provinces and other states that they can go to, so we have to put financial incentives on the table. In many cases we always do so in a way that we’re protecting taxpayers’ money, and you can imagine that’s always at the forefront ,” said Premier Brian Gallant.

The rebates are performance-based and are only given to the company when it shows proof of salary levels and employment. Because the rebates are provided annually and based on the number of jobs hired and maintained that year, the total amount provided from Opportunities NB to Purolator could vary.

“Jobs need to be created when these incentives are given. New Brunswickers get their money back by having a payroll that’s increased by having taxes that are being paid by companies also by individuals, so it’s a win, win, win situation,” explains Treasury Board and Post-Secondary Education Minister Roger Melanson.

Melanson says it’s a move that could see an additional $1.8 million in provincial tax revenue over the next five years.