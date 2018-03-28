S&P Data to create business services centre in Saint John, create 450 jobs

The New Brunswick government announced on Wednesday that S&P Data is establishing a business services centre in Saint John and plans to create 450 jobs over the next five years.

The company will be establishing the centre with the help of the provincial government through its crown corporation, Opportunities New Brunswick.

“These new jobs will allow more people to live and work in Saint John,” said Premier Brian Gallant in a press release.

According to a release from the province, S&P Data is eligible for an investment of up to $3.45 million from Opportunities New Brunswick — the majority of which will come in the form of payroll rebates that will be given to the company once jobs are maintained for at least one year.

The crown corporation will also invest $450,000 as a non-repayable contribution that will be tied to hiring targets and a lease agreement.

“We are certain we can find the talent we need here in Saint John, and we know our new staff will love working at S&P Data,” said the company’s president Brian Cato.

“Opportunities NB has been a great partner as we have established ourselves in New Brunswick.”

The province says that S&P Data has signed a seven-year lease in Loch Lomond Place, which contained the former Sears business services centre.