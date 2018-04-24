People should have minimal knowledge of French to stay in Quebec: poll

A survey conducted for two nationalist groups in Quebec suggests about three-quarters of Quebecers believe people should have a minimum knowledge of French to be allowed to stay in the province.

The Léger poll released Monday indicated that 73 per cent of Quebecers supported the premise, while the figure climbed to 79 per cent among francophones.

It was conducted for the Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois and the Fondation Lionel-Groulx, which both called on the province’s political parties to commit to francization beyond mere public declarations.

They also want the commitments to be included in the parties’ electoral platforms ahead of the Oct. 1 province-wide vote.

The survey also found that 84 per cent of respondents believe French courses for new arrivals should be obligatory, with the figure jumping to 91 per cent among francophones.

The poll of 1,021 adult Quebecers who spoke either French or English was conducted March 23-26 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

