Ginger Soy Lingcod with Dungeness Lo Mein recipe

Ingredients

Lingcod

2 fillets of Lingcod

2 ginger slices

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 shallot finely minced

1 clove of garlic finely minced

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

Fresh cracked black pepper

Dungeness Lo Mein

12 ounces cooked Lo Mein or egg noddle

1/2 cup Dungeness crab meat

1 tablespoon peanut oil

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon ginger finely minced





1 tablespoon brown sugar2 stalks green onion thinly sliced1/2 cup Shimeji mushrooms1 tablespoon sakeSriracha Chilli sauce to tasteSesame seeds

Procedure

Dungeness Lo Mein

1. Heat oil in a wok on medium heat.

2. Add ginger and garlic, stirfry until light brown. Add mushrooms and sautee until soft. Add soy sauce, brown sugar and honey to the wok. Add Sriracha to taste.

3. Add noodles and stirfry until all liquid is absorbed. Carefully toss Dungeness crab meat and green onions into the noodles and cook for another 2 minutes.

Ginger Soy Lingcod

4. In another wok, heat oil and add ginger slices. Lightly fry ginger and discard.

5. Place the Lingcod in the same wok and sear for 5 minutes on each side, remove fish and keep warm.

6. Add shallots, garlic to the same wok and lightly sautee without colour. Add honey and soy sauce, reduce until syrup. Pour over fish.