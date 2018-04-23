Legendary broadcaster Bob Layton appointed to Western Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Corus Entertainment broadcaster Bob Layton has been appointed to the Western Association of Broadcasters (WAB) Hall of Fame.

A familiar voice – and face – around Edmonton, Layton has been on 630 CHED for over 30 years and was surprised when he found out he was being selected as this year’s recipient.

“I was sleeping and the phone rang and this fellow started speaking to me and I wasn’t sure if it was a telemarketer or if it was somebody here at the station playing a joke on me,” Layton said, laughing.

“I thought, ‘Why would I get such an award?’ I love my job. I enjoy coming to work everyday. It didn’t seem right that I should be getting an award for doing that.”

Not only is Layton known for co-anchoring the 630 CHED Morning News, but for his editorials that question the newsmakers of the day.

The winner of four national Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards for his editorials, along with dozens of other accolades, Layton is no stranger to being recognized for his work. But he said this appointment means something a little different.

“The biggest difference with this one is I wasn’t trying to win it. With the others, you submit something and you’re judged along with other broadcasters from across the country,” Layton said. “This one just came out of the blue. It was totally unexpected.”

On its website, WAB describes the Hall of Fame award as the “most prestigious award given to a Canadian broadcaster.”

“Listeners and viewers in central and northern Alberta are well aware of the impact Bob has had on the air and in the community,” 630 CHED program director Syd Smith said. “This latest award is further recognition of his contribution to the industry at large and the influence his work and mentorship has had across the west.”

Smith added that Layton’s commitment to his work can be seen before each newscast as he practices each newscast “signature head bob included” before going on air.

“He has always understood that listeners deserve nothing less than our absolute best every time out and he continues to deliver exactly that.”

Layton began his broadcasting career in 1970. He will be admitted to the hall of fame in June.

Outside of his radio career, Layton spends countless hours volunteering for local charities. He has also written several books and co-chaired the project to buy and equip Air-1, the Edmonton Police Service’s first helicopter.