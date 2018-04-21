Global Edmonton wins 7 RTDNAs, including U-Haul attack breaking news coverage

Global Edmonton has won seven Radio Television Digital News Association Awards (RTDNA) in the Prairie region. Four of the awards are for coverage of the chaotic attack that saw a police officer stabbed and pedestrians struck by a U-Haul in the downtown core.

“What tremendous wins for Edmonton’s best news team. Year after year, Global Edmonton has led the way in telling the stories which matter to the city, to the broader community, our viewers, listeners and readers. We are very proud of our team,” said Kenton Boston, VP of news and information for Corus Entertainment in western Canada.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital platforms. The Prairie region winners were announced at the regional awards ceremony on Saturday in Regina, Sask.

Below are the seven winners for Edmonton’s 2017 content, with two in the digital category and five in the television category.

Digital category

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Television category

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Watch below: As a way to mark one year since the Fort McMurray wildfire, Global News produced a special news presentation talking to those affected by the wildfire – from survivors to firefighters – about their challenges, how they’re marking the day and how they’re moving on.

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Watch below: Bob Layton’s editorial on referendums from July 2017 wins the Sam Ross Award

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award