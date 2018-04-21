Global Calgary and CHQR 770 win 5 RTDNAs, including Innovation Award

Global Calgary and Global News Radio – 770 CHQR have won five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

“It is a real honour to be recognized by your peers for the work we do for our community,” Global Calgary news director Chris Bassett said. “It is particularly gratifying to see our efforts as a team to deliver content in new ways and on new platforms being granted this prestigious recognition.”

“We are so proud of our teams in Calgary for the work they do each and every day in making sure we are connected to our local community, wherever they live and however they want to share in our journalism,” said Kenton Boston, VP of news and information for Corus Entertainment in western Canada.

“No other organization can match our connection to the people and the issues facing Calgary and southern Alberta.”

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital platforms. The Prairie region winners were announced at the regional awards ceremony on Saturday in Regina, Sask.

Below are the five winners for Calgary’s 2017 content, with one each in the digital, multi-platform and radio categories and two in the television category.

Digital category

Podcast Award

Off-Script Episode 3 – The Rosebud Project

Multi-platform category

Innovation Award

Radio category

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Listen below: After Ken King said the Calgary Flames were no longer looking to build a new facility in Calgary, Gord talked about what he though needed to be done in order for decisions to be made.

Television category

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award