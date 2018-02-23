Bob Layton February 23 2018 8:42pm 01:39 Bob Layton editorial: Edmonton police helicopter In this week’s editorial, Bob Layton revisits the history of Air 1 and how Edmonton’s first police helicopter came to be 17 years ago. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?