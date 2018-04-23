Toronto mayor joins federal, provincial leaders to make transit announcement

Toronto Mayor John Tory will be joined by federal and provincial leaders to make a public transit announcement on Monday.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, Ontario Transport Minister Kathryn McGarry and Toronto Transit Commission chair Josh Colle will be in attendance at the TTC Mount Dennis Garage.
