Nicholas Butcher back on stand in second-degree murder trial

The second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher resumes today after the 36-year-old law school graduate testified that he fatally stabbed Montreal-born yoga instructor Kristin Johnston by accident.

Butcher told the 14-member jury in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last week that the pair had been sleeping at Johnston’s home on March 26, 2016, when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat with a knife.

READ MORE: ‘I wanted to die’: Nicholas Butcher testifies he fatally stabbed Kristin Johnston after being attacked

Butcher testified that it was dark and he couldn’t see who it was, but managed to grab the knife and fight back – realizing seconds later he’d killed Johnston.

He then said he then tried to slit his wrist with the knife and razor blades, but the suicide attempts failed so he used a mitre saw to cut off his right hand.

WATCH: Jury in Nicholas Butcher trial hears 911 call

Court has heard Butcher was in a relationship with the 32-year-old yoga teacher, but a friend of Johnston’s testified she had broken up with him only hours before her death.

During cross-examination, Crown lawyer Carla Ball said Butcher told the 911 dispatcher six times that he had killed his girlfriend, but never mentioned anything about it being an accident, or that she had attacked him.